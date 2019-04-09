LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: A detail of a lion on a model of Nelson's Column on display at Bonham's Auction House on October 28, 2010 in London, England. The 1:40 scale model carved from Bathstone represents the original design of the world famous colum

Watch Thieves Return Lion Statue, Then Apologize By Leaving Flowers and a Card

April 9, 2019
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Two thieves who snatched a statue of a lion from outside a home in a Philadelphia suburb had a change of heart after police posted surveillance video of the heist.

The statue was taken from the West Chester residence on Wednesday. But by Friday, police posted a video of the thieves returning it. They also left behind a bouquet of flowers and a card.

Police say it was a "smart move to return the property" and the owner is grateful.
 

