Temporary Paper License Plates To Be Prohibited In California

December 27, 2018
In an effort to catch more drivers who are breaking the law, it will become illegal in the state of California to drive with temporary paper license plates as of January 1, 2019.

If you're curious about what this means for when you buy a car and drive it off the lot - you will now have a temporary license plate that links to the DMV database. These temporary plates will have an expiration date & permanent plates would need to replace them by the time you get to that date.

In related driving news, come New Year's Day tolls will go up on seven Bay Area bridges (excluding the Golden Gate).
 

New Year's