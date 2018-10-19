Taylor Swift Earns High Praise From Katy Perry

It seems as though the 'bad blood' between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry has lessen more and more.

At the 9th Annual amfAR Gala in Los Angeles Thursday night, Perry was honored with the Courage Award for her activsim and support for the LGBTQ community. The award is bestowed to those individuals "in recognition of the vision, determination, and courage that mark them as leaders in the fight against AIDS."

During the gala, Perry told Variety her one time rival, Taylor Swift is "setting a great example," referencing her Democratic endorsements on Instagram.

The "Delicate" singer's posting has prompted fans to register by the droves. Less than a day after Swift's message went out to her 112 million Instagram followers, Vote.org saw their second biggest day of the year, behind National Voter Registration Day in September.

Previous honorees of amfAR's Courage Award included President Bill Clinton, Elizabeth Taylor, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Ricky Martin and San Francisco Symphony conductor Michael Tilson Thomas.