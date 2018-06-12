Actress and singer Barbra Streisand walks the red carpet for "Storytellers: Barbra Streisand with Robert Rodriguez" at BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York, NY, on April 29, 2017. (Photo by Anthony Behar)

Barbra Streisand (Photo credit: Anthony Behar)

Streisand Gives Early Nod of Approval To Lady Gaga's 'Star'

June 12, 2018
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barbra Streisand is giving an early thumbs-up to the remake of A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 'A Star Is Born'
(Photo credit: Warner Bros.)

Streisand says that what she's seen of the new film appearing in theaters this fall is "very good."

Streisand and Kris Kristofferson topped the 1976 version of the romantic drama about a rising performer and a fading star.

It's the fourth version of the Hollywood story that Streisand said holds up for the same reason a classic like "Romeo and Juliet" does.

Streisand said everyone knows the ending, but wants to see how it gets there.

Her version of "A Star Is Born" is coming to Netflix and will include an added scene with Streisand performing an instrumental version of "Evergreen."

She and Paul Williams co-wrote the Oscar-winner song.

 

