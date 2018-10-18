Steph Curry Brings Faith-Based 'Breakthrough' To Theaters

Golden State Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry is set to executive produce the faith-based drama Breakthrough through his production company with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Unanimous Media, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The faith-based drama, produced through Fox 2000 is based on the book by Joyce Smith titled The Impossible. The story follows Smith's 14-year-old son John when he fell through the ice in Lake St. Louis and drowned. After administering CPR for close to half an hour, John was declared legally dead. All the while, his mother Joyce sat by his side and desparately prayed for his recovery.

When another thirty minutes later, there appeared to be a pulse and John was miraculously revived.

In the film adaptation, Chrissy Metz of This Is Us portrays Joyce Smith, Marcel Ruiz from One Day at a Time plays her son John and Josh Lucas of Sweet Home Alabama plays Brian Smith. The film is directed by former Star Trek: Voyager actress Roxann Dawson. Other directoral credits Dawson has include The Americans, The Deuce and House of Cards. Breakthrough marks her first feature film as a director.

The film fits in with Curry's focus on family-friendly material for Unanimous.

"John's story is nothing short of incredible," Curry tells The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a story about the power of prayer and perseverance and one I immediately connected to. After reading the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of bringing it to life onscreen."

Breakthrough is set to arrive in theaters on April 12, 2019.

