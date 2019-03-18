Start of Spring Kicks Off With Free Ice Cream Cones On Wednesday

Dairy Queen wants everyone to celebrate the start of Spring with having a free ice cream cone on them.

This Wednesday, March 20th marks the first day of Spring when DQ patrons can get a free small vanilla soft-serve cone at non-mall DQ and DQ Grill & Chill locations, Delish reports.

A post shared by Dairy Queen (@dairyqueen) on Mar 18, 2019 at 9:23am PDT

In a press release from Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation, she says "We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with the return of warmer weather and bringing people together."

There are ten Bay Area locations of Dairy Queen including San Bruno, San Ramon, Campbell and Vacaville.



