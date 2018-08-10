Sara Bareilles attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, on June 10, 2018. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

(Photo credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Stars From Sara Bareilles To Katharine Mcphee Accept #CellinoAndBarnesChallenge

By Meredith Ganzman

August 10, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment
Headlines
Music
News
Science And Technology

(RADIO.COM) - Stars like Sara Bareilles and Katharine McPhee are recreating an infamous lawyer jingle.

A post shared by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles) on

Broadway actress Molly Hager started it all with the #cellinoandbarneschallenge. Even big names like “Orange Is the New Black” actress Kimiko Glenn have accepted the musical challenge to belt out their best version of the song.

A post shared by (800) 888-8888 (@cellino_and_barnes_law) on

Hundreds of other vocalists have also participated. And now these famous local lawyers have plenty of options for a new sound for their next commercial.

A post shared by Kimiko Glenn (@ohlittleasianone) on

 

Tags: 
Sara Bareilles
Katherin McPhee
#CellinoAndBarnesChallenge
Broadway
Musical Theatre
Commercials
Law and Order