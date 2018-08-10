Stars From Sara Bareilles To Katharine Mcphee Accept #CellinoAndBarnesChallenge

(RADIO.COM) - Stars like Sara Bareilles and Katharine McPhee are recreating an infamous lawyer jingle.

Broadway actress Molly Hager started it all with the #cellinoandbarneschallenge. Even big names like “Orange Is the New Black” actress Kimiko Glenn have accepted the musical challenge to belt out their best version of the song.

Hundreds of other vocalists have also participated. And now these famous local lawyers have plenty of options for a new sound for their next commercial.