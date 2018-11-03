Starbucks Unveils New Holiday Cups And Snacks

By: Bradford Hornsby

Starbucks is rolling out their annual holiday cup designs plus new and seasonal menu items in stores as of Friday (November 2).

Last year, the brand faced criticism as their cups were not Christmas-y enough for some people.

This year they are offering 4 new designs with a vintage flair.

“We started (this season) by looking to the past,” said Kristy Cameron from the Starbucks Creative Studio in a press release.

On November 2nd, customers that purchase a holiday beverage will receive a free limited-edition red reusable cup. The cup will grant a 50 cent discount on 16 oz holiday drinks after 2 PM through January 7, 2019.

Friday also marks the return of their holiday flavors including:

Peppermint Mocha,

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Eggnog Latte

In addition to the holiday beverages, new and seasonal menu items include Chocolate Swirl Brioche, Pistachio Honey Croissant, Sugarplum Cheese Danish, Gingerbread Loaf, Penguin Cake Pop, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Carved Ham & Swiss Breakfast Sandwich, and Holiday Turkey Panini.