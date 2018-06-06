'A Star Is Born' Trailer With Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Released

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. released the first trailer of the latest remake of A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Watch the trailer, here...



Video of A Star is Born (2018) Trailer #1 - Bradley Cooper Lady Gaga HD

About The Movie:

A Star is Born stars four-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper (American Sniper, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook) and multiple award-winning, Oscar-nominated music superstar Lady Gaga, in her first leading role in a major motion picture. Cooper helms the drama, marking his directorial debut. In this new take on the tragic love story, he plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer… until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons. Source: www.astarisbornmovie.com

The film also stars The Ranch actor Sam Elliott, comedians Andrew Dice Clay and Dave Chappelle. Gaga also performs several original songs, some she wrote with Cooper, Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson.

As well as being one of the executive producers of A Star Is Born, Cooper also wrote the screenplay with Eric Roth and Will Fetters.

There has been several iterations of A Star Is Born, notably with Judy Garland and James Mason in 1954 and with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in 1976.

The newest version of A Star Is Born arrives in theaters on October 5.