Spare The Air Alert and Red Flag Warning In Effect All Weekend

With the heavy smoke and particulates circulating around the Bay Area due to the Butte County Wildfires, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Winter Spare the Air Alert starting Friday through the weekend.

Also, the National Weather Service has issued a Bay Area wide red flag and frost warning due to the likelihood of temperatures dropping during the overnight to early morning hours.

With the Spare the Air alert in effect, officials say not to burn wood or any other solid fuel, indoor or outdoors. They also recommend to limit your time outside as much as possible. The worst case scenario is breathing in those particulates in the air that can reduce lung functions, worsen asthma and aggravate existing heart and lung conditions.

Masks and respirators can help protect your lungs. Officials at the CDC suggest using N95 or P100 respirators/masks that can prevent smoke or ash from entering.

Also, always check local air quality reports.

