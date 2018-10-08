SpaceX Satellite Launch Seen Throughout Bay Area

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When SpaceX launched a rocket carrying an Argentine Earth-observation satellite from California's Central Coast, both the night sky and social media lit up.

People as far away as San Francisco, Sacramento, Phoenix and Reno, Nevada, posted photos of the Falcon 9 rocket's launch and return on Sunday night. It was the first time SpaceX landed a first-stage booster back at its launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

The Air Force warned residents on the Central Coast that they might see multiple engine burns by the first stage and hear one or more sonic booms as it returned.

But many far beyond the region were taken by surprise when the launch illuminated the sky, wondering what the otherworldly looking sight was. Some speculated it was a comet or an alien aircraft.

Now realizing what we saw in the sky was *not* a new solar system forming. (Darn!) The #SpaceX launch gave us a show! -- pic.twitter.com/FI4ec4931R — Mike Pegg (@Mpegg) October 8, 2018

"Something exploded in the sky west of Phoenix," Laura Gadbery wrote on Twitter. "Anyone catch it or know what it was?"

Something exploded in the sky west of Phoenix. Anyone catch it or know what it was? @abc15 @FOX10Phoenix — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) October 8, 2018

Lloyd Lawrence, another user in Phoenix — about 490 miles (790 kilometers) away from the launch site — said he was driving on Interstate 10 when he saw the launch and "couldn't believe my eyes."

"I wondered who was holding the gigantic flashlight in the sky," he wrote.

Others in Reno, Nevada — about 340 miles away (550 kilometers) — also saw the galactic wonder.

Jill Bergantz Carley wrote : "OK Twitter, what the heck is this #UFO #brightlight #plume-a-licious thing we just saw in the sky above #Reno — it radiated beams of light!"

Okay Twitter, what the heck is this #UFO #brightlight #plume -a-licious thing in we just saw in the sky above #Reno —- it radiated beams of light! ✨ pic.twitter.com/hvB4tavMCd — Jill Bergantz Carley (@jbergantzcarley) October 8, 2018

Debi Hammond wrote : "Strangest thing I've ever seen in the sky. Anyone know what this is?"

Californians from Los Angeles to Sacramento — about 270 miles (435 kilometers) from the launch site — also posted their confusion.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was among those trying to clear up the speculation, tweeting a photo of the launch and writing: "Nope, definitely not aliens."