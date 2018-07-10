Southwest Airlines Will Stop Serving Peanuts

After serving complimentary bags of peanuts for years, Southwest Airlines has announced that they will stop serving them on flights in August.

"Peanuts forever will be part of Southwest's history and DNA," the airline said in a statement. "However, to ensure the best on-board experience for everyone, including customers with peanut-related allergies, we've made the difficult decision to discontinue serving peanuts on all flights beginning August 1."

The airline claims that in 2017 alone they served more than 106 million peanuts to passengers.

Southwest joins the long list of airlines that have gone peanut-free in order to avoid chances of harming passengers and employees with severe peanut allergies.