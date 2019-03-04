Southwest Airlines Begins Bay Area Service To Hawaii

Starting March 17, Southwest Airlines is offering flights from Oakland and San Jose to Hawaii with one-way tickets as low as $49. Travelers will be able to fly to Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island with service to Kauai coming soon.

On Southwest, they also offer no fees to change tickets and the ability to fly with two bags for free. There will be snack-service on flights from the Bay Area to Hawaii.

Southwest completed their test-flight from Oakland to Hawaii in February to prove to the FAA that the airline can handle long haul, over-ocean flights.

Tickets available at their website, www.southwest.com.