Southwest Airlines Begins Bay Area Service To Hawaii
March 4, 2019
Starting March 17, Southwest Airlines is offering flights from Oakland and San Jose to Hawaii with one-way tickets as low as $49. Travelers will be able to fly to Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island with service to Kauai coming soon.
Book now! https://t.co/TdnRpEMR33 #SouthwestSaysAloha pic.twitter.com/bA3WNW2xLK— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 4, 2019
On Southwest, they also offer no fees to change tickets and the ability to fly with two bags for free. There will be snack-service on flights from the Bay Area to Hawaii.
Southwest completed their test-flight from Oakland to Hawaii in February to prove to the FAA that the airline can handle long haul, over-ocean flights.
Tickets available at their website, www.southwest.com.