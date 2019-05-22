LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: A toy space shuttle placed in the dounut hole of Randy's Donuts in preparation of the ground transport of the space shuttle Endeavour on October 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. The orbitor will stop in front of the donut

(Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Southern California's Randy's Donuts To Expand To The Bay Area

May 22, 2019
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Bay Area News
Entertainment
Features
Food And Drink
News

Long before Instagram, Southern California's Randy's Donuts provided a photo-worthy attraction with its 32-foot tall doughnut atop its 66-year-old Inglewood shop, iconically located at the corner of Manchester and La Cienega.

Now Randy's Donuts is headed north to the Bay Area with up to 10 locations planned - though the iconic huge doughnut isn't expected to be part of the stores here.

Of the upcoming Bay Area locations it's known that Randy's will set up shop in San Francisco, Berkeley, Palo Alto, and San Jose. The shop offers traditional styles of donuts for prices between $1.15 - $2.65.

Donut love! #randysdonuts #worldfamousdonuts #handmadedonuts #handmadedonuts-- #donutlove #donuts #foodpics #foodie #eatingfortheinsta #foodgasm #nom #nomnom #dailyfoodfeed #foodphotography #eeeeeats #onthetable #eattheworld #foodblogfeed #dailyfoodfeed #Instagood #instafood #foodporn #buzzfeast #feedfeed #sweettooth #dessert #--

A post shared by RandysDonuts (@randysdonutsla) on

Randy's will also be expanding to the Philippines and South Korea as international interest in the franchise has been driven by appearances in Iron Man 2Futurama and more.

We'll let you know when the first Bay Area location opens up.
 

Tags: 
Randy's Donuts
food
Doughnuts
Bay Area
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report