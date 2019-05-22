Southern California's Randy's Donuts To Expand To The Bay Area

Long before Instagram, Southern California's Randy's Donuts provided a photo-worthy attraction with its 32-foot tall doughnut atop its 66-year-old Inglewood shop, iconically located at the corner of Manchester and La Cienega.

Now Randy's Donuts is headed north to the Bay Area with up to 10 locations planned - though the iconic huge doughnut isn't expected to be part of the stores here.

Randy’s Donuts coming to Bay Area and you can own a franchise https://t.co/uQuPSCRmXr pic.twitter.com/TlmKG33HWB — East Bay Times (@EastBayTimes) May 21, 2019

Of the upcoming Bay Area locations it's known that Randy's will set up shop in San Francisco, Berkeley, Palo Alto, and San Jose. The shop offers traditional styles of donuts for prices between $1.15 - $2.65.

Randy's will also be expanding to the Philippines and South Korea as international interest in the franchise has been driven by appearances in Iron Man 2, Futurama and more.

We'll let you know when the first Bay Area location opens up.

