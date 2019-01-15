Sony Reveals First Trailer For 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Marvel Studios, in collaboration once again with Sony Pictures, released the first official teaser trailer on Tuesday for the sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, starring Tom Holland.

Spider-Man: Far From Home features returning Marvel stars Marissa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned and Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes/The Vulture. Donnie Darko star Jake Gyllenhaal is the big bad as Quentin Beck also known as Mysterio.

Sony Pictures' official description reads:

"Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!"

Watch the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, here...

Video of SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME - Official Teaser Trailer

Spider-Man: Far From Home crawls into theaters on July 5, 2019.