Sony Reveals First Details On PlayStation 5

We finally have a few details on the next generation of Sony's PlayStation.

PlayStation 5 isn't the official name yet but we can use that until we know something more specific.

PS5 will have 8K graphics, 3D sound and will also be backwards compatible with PS4 games. The hard drive will be replaced with an SSD to make game loading and play faster.

There is no release date set but Wired reports that the console will not be out this year.

Are you waiting for the PS5 to be released before you upgrade your gaming system or has something else caught your eye and you can't wait to buy it?