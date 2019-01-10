Sony Pictures Greenlights 'Venom' Sequel

With the success of last year's Venom, Sony Pictures and Marvel Comics' titular symbiote has been given the green light for a sequel.

Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams are expected to return for the next film. (SPOILERS!) According to Variety, the post-credit set-up scene from the first movie will bring Woody Harrelson to also return to fully portray "Carnage" in the upcoming sequel.

(Photo credit: Sony Pictures)

Executive producer and one of the screenwriters from the first film, Kelly Marcel has been tapped to pen the next film. Marcel is best known for the screenplay for Disney's Saving Mr. Banks and bringing Fifty Shades of Grey to the big screen. Currently, she is developing an Elvis Presley biopic and Cruella for Walt Disney Pictures. Marcel will also return to the Venom sequel as an executive producer.

The studio as not locked down a director for the sequel as Reuben Fleischer is busy filming a sequel to Zombieland.

Video of VENOM - Official Trailer 2 (HD)

The first Venom grossed $855 million worldwide.

