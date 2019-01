To celebrate the 25th anniversary of his classic album Doggystyle, Snoop is coming to the Bay for an epic old school concert.

On Friday, April 19th (4/20 Eve?) at Oracle Arena, Snoop will perform his classic album with E-40, Too Short, DJ Quik, Dogg Pound, and more.

Tickets on sale Friday 1/18 at Ticketmaster.com.