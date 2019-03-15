Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube

(Photo credit: USA Today/Sipa USA)

Snoop Dogg And Ice Cube Headlines SAP Center's 25th Anniversary Weekend

March 15, 2019
Categories: 
Bay Area News
Entertainment
Music

The SAP Center in San Jose will celebrate their 25th anniversary with three nights of concerts from Friday, September 13 - Sunday, September 15.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @snoopdogg & @icecube, @maluma to headline 3-day Music Festival at SAP Center at San Jose taking place September 13-15, 2019. More info: sapcenter.com/25festival

A post shared by SAP Center at San Jose (@sapcenter) on

Here's the lineup for their 25th anniversary:

  • September 13th: TBA
  • September 14th: Kings of the West with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Nipsey Hustle, The Game and more
  • September 15th: Maluma

Tickets for Maluma go on sale Friday, March 15th at 10:00 AM and tickets for Kings of the West go on sale March 22 at 10:00 AM. For more info head to sapcenter.com.

Snoop Dogg will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of his album 'Doggystyle' with a show on Friday, April 19th at Oracle Arena with E-40, Too $hort and more.
 

Tags: 
Snoop Dogg
Ice Cube
Maluma
SAP Center
Kings of the West
Doggystyle
San Jose