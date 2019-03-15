Snoop Dogg And Ice Cube Headlines SAP Center's 25th Anniversary Weekend
March 15, 2019
The SAP Center in San Jose will celebrate their 25th anniversary with three nights of concerts from Friday, September 13 - Sunday, September 15.
Here's the lineup for their 25th anniversary:
- September 13th: TBA
- September 14th: Kings of the West with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Nipsey Hustle, The Game and more
- September 15th: Maluma
Tickets for Maluma go on sale Friday, March 15th at 10:00 AM and tickets for Kings of the West go on sale March 22 at 10:00 AM. For more info head to sapcenter.com.
Snoop Dogg will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of his album 'Doggystyle' with a show on Friday, April 19th at Oracle Arena with E-40, Too $hort and more.