In this Nov. 10, 2018 photo provided by NBC, Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw, from left, a congressman-elect from Texas and Pete Davidson appear during Saturday Night Live’s "Weekend Update" in New York. Davidson made his apologies to Crenshaw whose appearance he m

(Photo credit: Will Heath/NBC via AP)

Pete Davidson Apologizes To Wounded Vet He Mocked On SNL

November 11, 2018
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

NEW YORK (AP) — "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson has apologized for mocking the appearance of a veteran who lost an eye in Afghanistan.

He says Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw, now a congressman-elect from Texas, "deserves all the respect in the world."

On SNL's "Weekend Update" segment , Davidson was joined by Crenshaw, a Navy SEAL.

Davidson had mocked Crenshaw a week earlier, saying viewers might be surprised he's "not a hit man in a porno movie."

Crenshaw, a Republican who won a House seat Tuesday, took some joking shots at Davidson. And when his cell phone rang, the tone was "Breathin" by Ariana Grande, Davidson's former fiancee.

Crenshaw got serious at the end, encouraging civilians and veterans to connect and paying tribute to heroes like Davidson's father, a firefighter who died on 9/11.
 

Tags: 
Pete Davidson
apology
Saturday Night Live
SNL
Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw
Navy SEAL
Congressman-elect