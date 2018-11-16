Smoked-Filled Air Brings Free VTA Rides To South Bay

Due to the poor air quality plaguing the Bay Area, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is offering free rides on buses and light rail service on Friday.

The unhealthy air conditions caused by the Camp Fire in Butte County has caused much of Northern California to shelter in place. But there are still many where life goes on and must deal with getting around from point A to point B.

VTA passengers need not to display proof of purchase or tag on with their Clipper Cards when boarding buses or the trains.

More information is available on their website www.vta.org or call the VTA's customer service line at (408) 321-2300.

