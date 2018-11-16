SAN JOSE, CA - JULY 21: U.S. Secretary of Labor Hilda Solis speaks during a news conference following a tour of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority hybrid technology training program on July 21, 2011 in San Jose, California. Secretary of labor

Smoked-Filled Air Brings Free VTA Rides To South Bay

November 16, 2018
Due to the poor air quality plaguing the Bay Area, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is offering free rides on buses and light rail service on Friday.

The unhealthy air conditions caused by the Camp Fire in Butte County has caused much of Northern California to shelter in place. But there are still many where life goes on and must deal with getting around from point A to point B.

VTA passengers need not to display proof of purchase or tag on with their Clipper Cards when boarding buses or the trains.

More information is available on their website www.vta.org or call the VTA's customer service line at (408) 321-2300.
 

