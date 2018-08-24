This Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, photo provided by the Omro Police Department in Omro, Wis., shows a 4-foot-long Ball python that was discovered wrapped around a car engine. It took hours to unwind and coax the snake from the engine compartment. Police say

Slithering Surprise Found Under Hood of SUV In Wisconsin

August 24, 2018
OMRO, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin motorist was having car trouble when he pulled over to find a slithering surprise.

Chris Nguyen opened the hood of his mother's SUV. Inside, he found a 4-foot-long ball python.

Police in Omro responded. They tried to wriggle the snake free and called Menasha snake rescuer Steve Keller for help.

WLUK-TV reports it took hours to free the snake, which had wrapped itself around the engine.

The snake's owner said it had been missing for more than a month. It's illegal to have such a snake in Omro, so the owner was fined $313.

Police say they'll dismiss the ticket if the owner pays for the SUV's damages, which fittingly include a displaced serpentine belt.

Keller says he'll adopt the python.

