In this Monday, Nov, 5, 2018 file photo, Sheryl Crow performs at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 17th annual "An Enduring Vision" benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Sheryl Crow Says 2008 Fire Destroyed All Her Master Tapes

June 26, 2019
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music
News

LONDON (AP) — Singer Sheryl Crow says the original tapes of albums such as "Tuesday Night Music Club" and the track "All I Wanna Do" perished in a 2008 fire at Universal Music Group.

Crow told the BBC Wednesday that her master tapes and back-ups were destroyed in the blaze and that she only discovered the loss after a New York Times report revealed the extent of the damage.

Crow says the fire "feels a little apocalyptic" and that she didn't "understand the cover-up."

A group of artists, including Soundgarden and estates representing Tupac Shakur and Tom Petty, have sued. The artists allege that Universal failed to protect music ruined in the fire and inform them of the extent of its impact.

Universal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 

Tags: 
Sheryl Crow
fire
BBC
Master Tapes
Back-Up
Destroyed
Universal Music Group
Soundgarden
Tupac Shakur
Tom Petty
Lawsuit
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report