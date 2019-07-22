Shannen Doherty To Appear On 'Riverdale' Luke Perry Tribute

NEW YORK (AP) — Shannen Doherty will guest star in the season four premiere of "Riverdale ," which is set to honor Luke Perry.

The show's executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, made the announcement Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego. Perry played Doherty's love interest on "Beverly Hills, 90210." On "Riverdale," he played Fred Andrews, the father of lead character Archie Andrews.

Related: This is How ‘Riverdale’ Will Address Luke Perry’s Death in Season 4

Doherty's casting on "Riverdale," said Aguirre-Sacasa, is something Perry was rooting for since season one.

Her role is described as "pivotal" and "super-emotional."

The episode will air Oct. 9 on The CW.

Perry died in March after suffering a massive stroke at age 52.