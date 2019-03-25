Shake Shack Set To Open In Larkspur This Week

After a successful opening at their Stanford Shopping Center location, the phenomenal New York-based burger joint Shake Shack is set to open its second Bay Area restaurant in Larkspur on Wednesday.

The new Marin Country Mart location boasts a near 3,000 square foot dining area with a multi-level deck that will seat many Shake Shack fans. The burger haven sits conveniently across from Larkspur Landing and joins foodie hot spots Rustic Bakery, Belcampo Restaurant and El Huarache Loco.

Shake Shack Larkspur serves the usual classic menu, but like the Palo Alto location, they will serve a unique item, tailor-made for the area. The 'Mount Tam Graham' is a frozen chocolate custard with marshmallow sauce, graham crackers and dark chocolate chunks from the Mission District’s Dandelion Chocolate. Or try the 'Larks-Brr' which is frozen vanilla custard with marshmallow sauce and what Eater SF describes as "crispy crunchies."

Additionally, Larkspur will also serve Palo Alto's popular 'Golden State Double Burger'.

The next Bay Area Shake Shack opening will be in San Francisco's Cow Hollow, inside the former Real Food Company grocery store on the corner of Union and Filbert Streets.

