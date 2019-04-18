This 'Sesame Street'/'Game of Thrones' Mashup Will Make Your Day
April 18, 2019
Did you ever think we could possibly get a crossover between Sesame Street and Game of Thrones? You were wrong if you said no.
A video shows Tyrion and Cersei squabbling. Elmo shows up dressed as a knight to save the day.
Elmo convinces Tyrion and Cersei that respect is the best way to resolve their differences. Everyone agrees and a toast is made. Elmo says, "I love toast."
The scene is a part of Sesame Street's "Respect Brings Us Together" campaign.