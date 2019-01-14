Selena Gomez Is Back On Instagram With a Health Update

On Monday, pop star Selena Gomez took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy new year and update them on how she is doing, reports Billboard.

It's been over three months since the singer took a break from social media to focus on her health. At the end of September 2018, it was reported that Gomez entered a treatment facility for anxiety and depression.

Gomez' post on Monday sounded upbeat. She wrote "It’s been a while since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 14, 2019 at 2:09pm PST

The 26-year-old's collaboration with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Ozuna "Taki Taki" peaked at number #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and did well on Billboard Latin charts.

Gomez was also seen having fun in the snow with friends.

