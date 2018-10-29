See Gabrielle Union As 90's Gwen Stefani For Halloween/Birthday Bash

Celebrating both her birthday and Halloween, Gabrielle Union honored 'Hollaback Girl' Gwen Stefani by dressing up as the No Doubt front woman.

Union took to Instagram on Saturday dressed in a white crop top that reads "Gwen," red and black-studded plaid pants and a blonde wig, all going down the stairs and rocking out to No Doubt's "Just a Girl". The caption read "No. Doubt. @gwenstefani"

The now 46-year-old, partied hard that night of her 90's themed celebration, when Hip Hop great Lil' Kim dropped a rhyme in Union's honor. "Yes. In. Deed. EPIC NIGHT! Thank you @lilkimthequeenbee for being the legend you are & @dwyanewade @telltell_heart @dauniedaune for making it all possible! @experiencebyblos @tequilaavion @alchemy_agency thank you!!"

Husband, Dwyane Wade and the Bring It On birthday girl sang a duet together. They both took on Mary J. Blige’s "I’m Goin Down" where he shared the moment on his Instagram. "Last night was AMAZING!!! Thank you @tequilaavion @experiencebyblos @alchemy_agency for helping us bring @gabunion birthday party to life." he wrote.

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Oct 28, 2018 at 2:57pm PDT

Probably the biggest compliment was when Stefani responded to Union's video when she said "@gabunion obviously this made me soooooo happy!! Gx"

Union's actual birthday lands on October 29th.

