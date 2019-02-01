Señor Sisig To Open Its First Restaurant In San Francisco's Mission District
The hugely popular Filipino food truck, Señor Sisig is opening their first brick-and-mortar location in San Francisco's Mission District.
It will occupy the space at 990 Valencia Street that most recently was home to a coffee shop called Blue Fig. Expect all of Señor Sisig's signature burritos, sisig tacos, silogs and more. Plus, plans are in place to serve alcohol, as well.
No opening date has been given yet, but once the doors open, expect it to be a very popular spot in the Mission.
