Señor Sisig Giving Out Free Burritos On National Burrito Day

This winter, we learned that popular Filipino fusion food truck Señor Sisig will be opening their first store on Valencia Street. In the very near future, we also know that they're doing something very cool for National Burrito Day, this Thursday, April 4th.

They're partnering with Grammarly to celebrate the food truck's 10-year anniversary with free burritos.

Starting at 12 noon Thursday at the 901 Mission Street location, the first 244 people in line at the Senor Sisig truck will get a free burrito. Get in line early if you're looking to celebrate with a free burrito.

