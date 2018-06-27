Scott McNealy Selling His Palo Alto Estate For $96.8 Million
June 27, 2018
Tech giant Scott McNealy has put his Palo Alto estate on the market for a jaw-dropping $96,800,000.
If he gets his asking price it will break records for a single-family home sale in the Bay Area.
The Sun Microsystems co-founder built the 32,000 square foot estate on 13.35 acres in 2008 and it includes 20 room home with of 4/5 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, and a 1 bedroom detached guest house.
The estate also includes:
- a pizza room
- poker room
- spa with steam, sauna and massage table
- a hidden “safe” room
- disco/dance floor
- full gym
- pool & spa
- indoor basketball/sports court
- wine cellar
- billiard room
- media room
- 110-yard golf practice area with two putting greens
- a multi-purpose indoor ice rink/tennis court/pavilion with its own locker room.
According to REX Real Estate, if you put 20% down or $19,360,000 your monthly payment on a 30-year fixed rate loan would be a meager $489,857 per month!
See more pictures and stats at rexchange.com.