Scott McNealy Selling His Palo Alto Estate For $96.8 Million

Tech giant Scott McNealy has put his Palo Alto estate on the market for a jaw-dropping $96,800,000.

If he gets his asking price it will break records for a single-family home sale in the Bay Area.

The Sun Microsystems co-founder built the 32,000 square foot estate on 13.35 acres in 2008 and it includes 20 room home with of 4/5 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, and a 1 bedroom detached guest house.

The estate also includes:

a pizza room

poker room

spa with steam, sauna and massage table

a hidden “safe” room

disco/dance floor

full gym

pool & spa

indoor basketball/sports court

wine cellar

billiard room

media room

110-yard golf practice area with two putting greens

a multi-purpose indoor ice rink/tennis court/pavilion with its own locker room.

According to REX Real Estate, if you put 20% down or $19,360,000 your monthly payment on a 30-year fixed rate loan would be a meager $489,857 per month!

See more pictures and stats at rexchange.com.