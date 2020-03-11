VIDEO: Survivor Winner Yul Kwon visits Sarah and Vinnie!

Sarah and Vinnie are huge fans of Survivor, and their interview with Yul Kwon was nothing short of excitement! Yul won the 2006 season of Survivor: Cook Islands, which separated tribes by race, and now he is a contestant in the All-Champions editions of Survivor: Winners at War.

Because the season is only 5 episodes in, we couldn't get much information, but we did learn how survivors go potty while on the island.

In the time since the show, Yul Kwon has taken on a tremendous cause in raising funds for ALS research.

"Learn more about ALS, as well as donate, at www.cbs.com/SurvivorALSInfo. In tonight’s episode, CBS will be airing a PSA featuring Stacy and Jonathan that encourages viewers to visit that site. The Winners at War cast have all been supportive. Donations will go to three ALS nonprofits that support ALS research, advocacy, and families in need. As a way of encouraging people to give, I’ll be matching the first $50,000 in donations so that the impact of their donations will get doubled."