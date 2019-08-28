Woman Falls Off 6th Floor Balcony Trying To Perform “Extreme” Yoga Pose

(98.7 KLUV) — Yoga is no doubt an excellent way to keep your body and mind sharp.

However, we MUST stress that it's probably best to keep yoga on the ground. Where it belongs.

A college student in Mexico routinely performs yoga while hanging on the rails on her balcony of her sixth-floor apartment. This time, things went haywire.

She lost her grip, and ended up plummeting some 80 feet towards the ground. Upon impact, 23-year-old Alexa Terrazas broke both of her legs, along with fracturing her arms, hips, and head.

According to a tweet sent out by her friend, Terrazas broke 110 bones in total.

LLEVA AL EXTREMO

PRÁCTICA DEL YOGA

Al practicar un tipo de yoga al extremo, una joven de San Pedro cayó desde el balcón de su depa a 25 metros de altura.

Alexa Terrazas tiene 110 huesos rotos. Le tienen que reconstruir tobillos, rodillas, cara etc. y no caminará en 3 años. pic.twitter.com/0ftoHPcMCa — JavoRayado (@javierehdz) August 27, 2019

Terrazas miraculously survived, and underwent 11 hours of surgery after the fall. She's expected to be in recovery for years.

The Nuevo Leon Attorney General’s Office investigated the fall and found the guard rail did not have any structural damage.

Via Fox News

