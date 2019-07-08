Woman Faces Felony for $5,000 "Revenge" Tip She Put On Boyfriend's Credit Card

BUFFALO, NY (98PXY) — Following an argument with her boyfriend during a trip to Florida, Buffalo resident Serina Wolfe illegally used the man’s credit card to pay for a $55.37 meal, and then added a $5000 tip for the waitress, investigators charge.

According to the criminal complaint reviewed by the Smoking Gun, Wolfe and boyfriend, Michael Crane argued while vacationing in Clearwater, after which Wolfe paid for her dinner with his Capital One card and added the four-figure tip. When Crane confronted her, she denied making the purchase.

Crane then reported the charge as fraudulent, and told police he suspected Wolfe was “drunk or trying to get back at him.” Wolfe reportedly confessed and turned the card over to Clearwater police, and was then arrested for grand theft.

She is being held in the county jail in lieu of $1,000 bond and has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with Crane.