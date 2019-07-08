Woman Faces Felony for $5,000 "Revenge" Tip She Put On Boyfriend's Credit Card

By Corey James, 98PXY

July 8, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Restaurant bill and credit card on wooden table - stock photo Restaurant bill for coffee and credit card on wooden table, paying for lunch at cafe, copy space
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

BUFFALO, NY (98PXY) — Following an argument with her boyfriend during a trip to Florida, Buffalo resident Serina Wolfe illegally used the man’s credit card to pay for a $55.37 meal, and then added a $5000 tip for the waitress, investigators charge.

According to the criminal complaint reviewed by the Smoking Gun, Wolfe and boyfriend, Michael Crane argued while vacationing in Clearwater, after which Wolfe paid for her dinner with his Capital One card and added the four-figure tip. When Crane confronted her, she denied making the purchase.

Crane then reported the charge as fraudulent, and told police he suspected Wolfe was “drunk or trying to get back at him.” Wolfe reportedly confessed and turned the card over to Clearwater police, and was then arrested for grand theft.

She is being held in the county jail in lieu of $1,000 bond and has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with Crane.

Tags: 
Buffalo
Revenge
Tip
Money
relationships
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report