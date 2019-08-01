"Who Would You Rather?": Actors vs. Their Characters Goes Viral

There's a new topic the internet wants to be answered where we play the game of "Who Would You Rather?" This time around the question posed is celebrities versus the characters they played.

For example, "Who Would You Rather?" date? Channing Tatum or Mike Lane from "Magic Mike"? or Jennifer Aniston, or Rachel Green from "Friends"? We get a double-dose with Laura Prepon whose two popular characters Alex Vause from "Orange Is the New Black"? Or Donna from "That '70s Show" get a bizarre love triangle.

Buzzfeed put together the survey and here are some of the pairings they featured:

Bradley Cooper, or Jackson Maine form "A Star Is Born"?

Jesse Williams, or Jackson Avery from "Grey's Anatomy"?

Jennifer Aniston, or Rachel Green from "Friends"?

Mario Lopez, or A.C. Slater from "Saved By the Bell"?

Armie Hammer, or Oliver from "Call Me By Your Name"?

Laura Prepon, or Alex Vause from "Orange Is the New Black"? Or Donna from "That '70s Show"?

Zoe Kravitz, or Bonnie Carlson from "Big Little Lies"?

Matt LeBlanc or Joey Tribbiani from "Friends"?

Channing Tatum or Mike Lane from "Magic Mike"?

Kerry Washington or Olivia Pope from "Scandal"?

Eva Longoria or Gabrielle Solis from "Desperate Housewives"?

Donald Glover or Earnest Marks from "Atlanta"?

Mindy Kaling or Kelly Kapoor from "The Office"?

Awkwafina or Goh Peik Lin from "Crazy Rich Asians"?

Will Smith or Alex Hitchens from "Hitch"?

At times, there were a couple that totally stumped readers, but you can find how well they and others did, here.

Because it's his birthday on Thursday (8/1), we picked Jason Momoa over Aquaman and Khal Drago. Jason is a LOT nicer.

