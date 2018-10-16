Sarah and Vinnie: Never Have A Hangover Ever Again!

A recent Forbes article begs the question: What would a person be willing to give up in place of suffering from hangovers?

The results were surprising, with alcohol actually making the list. Other options were sex, a pet's life, social media fast food and more interesting answers.

"While most people wouldn’t give up sex or their significant other, they were willing to make many sacrifices in order to never have a hangover again, including: give up watching sports (32 percent, with 22 percent of men, 45 percent of women), have sex with someone they found unattractive, (25 percent, with 37 percent of men, 10 percent of women), drunk snacking (24 percent, with 25 percent of men, 24 percent of women), social media (22 percent, with 28 percent of men, 15 percent of women ), and caffeine (20 percent, with 23 percent of men and 16 percent of women)."

What would you give up to avoid hangovers forever? See the full study at Forbes.com !