What Shot Do Bartenders Most Recommend?

When you just can't decide what to drink at the local watering hole, you gotta turn to the expert.

If you ask the bartender for a recommendation, you'll likely get a pour from this bottle.

In a new survey taken by MetrixLab MSS in their US Bartender Influencer Study, Fireball is no longer the shot of choice. For the second year in a row, it's Jack Daniel's all the way.

Speaking to nearly 10,000 sprits slingers in America, Patron takes the crown for tequila, while Bombay Sapphire, Bacardi, Grey Goose, and Jack win out in their respective categories.

The researchers note, "Bartenders are making recommendations to roughly 44% of their customers in the US, so winning these awards means a brand has the opportunity for a higher share of purchase."