Watch Zoë Kravitz' 'Pure Gold' ASMR Performance For Michelob Ultra

Actress Zoë Kravitz stars in a 45-second Super Bowl commercial for Michelob Ultra where she uses 'ASMR' to get your attention about organic beer, reports EOnline.

The 30-year-old, Big Little Lies star is seen sitting behind a desk in the middle of an exotic island with two microphones sitting on each side. She then whispers to her left mic, "Let's all experience something," then she turns to the right mic and says "...Together,"

Kravitz then picks up the bottle of Michelob Ultra and clicks her nails on the bottle several times. She then whispers in the mic "This place, so pure you can feel it,"

Watch Zoe Kravitz' Michelob ULTRA's Pure Gold Beer commercial, here...

Video of The Pure Experience | Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Super Bowl 2019

ASMR or autonomous sensory meridian response is the experience you get when you feel a tingling sensation or static-like feeling, typically moving from your head down your back. It is often triggered by a sound like paper tearing, a whisper in the ear or the clicking of nails to a beer bottle like Kravitz did on the ad.

"The entire campaign, not just the spot, that will come out the rest of the year," Azania Andrews, VP of Marketing for Michelob Ultra tells Adweek. "...is really about delivering an experiential and sensory experience of what we think drinking Pure Gold will be."

Zoë is the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. She is also the step-daughter of Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

