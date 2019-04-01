Watch The Trailer For The Star-Studded 'The Dead Don't Die'

The upcoming film The Dead Don't Die boasts that it is "[t]he greatest zombie cast ever disassembled."

The star-studded cast includes:

Bill Murray

Adam Driver

Tilda Swinton

Chloë Sevigny

Steve Buscemi

Danny Glover

Caleb Landry Jones

Rosie Perez

Iggy Pop

Sara Driver

RZA

Selena Gomez

Carol Kane

Tom Waits

The film written and directed by Jim Jarmusch (Down By Law, Dead Man) is in theaters June 14th.