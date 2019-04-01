Watch The Trailer For The Star-Studded 'The Dead Don't Die'

April 1, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
The Dead Don't Die

(Focus Features)

Entertainment

The upcoming film The Dead Don't Die boasts that it is "[t]he greatest zombie cast ever disassembled."

The star-studded cast includes:

  • Bill Murray
  • Adam Driver
  • Tilda Swinton
  • Chloë Sevigny
  • Steve Buscemi
  • Danny Glover
  • Caleb Landry Jones
  • Rosie Perez
  • Iggy Pop
  • Sara Driver
  • RZA
  • Selena Gomez
  • Carol Kane
  • Tom Waits

The film written and directed by Jim Jarmusch (Down By Law, Dead Man) is in theaters June 14th.

The Dead Don't Die
Bill Murray
Adam Driver
Jim Jarmusch
Tilda Swinton
Chloë Sevigny
Steve Buscemi
Danny Glover