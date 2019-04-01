Watch The Trailer For The Star-Studded 'The Dead Don't Die'
April 1, 2019
The upcoming film The Dead Don't Die boasts that it is "[t]he greatest zombie cast ever disassembled."
The star-studded cast includes:
- Bill Murray
- Adam Driver
- Tilda Swinton
- Chloë Sevigny
- Steve Buscemi
- Danny Glover
- Caleb Landry Jones
- Rosie Perez
- Iggy Pop
- Sara Driver
- RZA
- Selena Gomez
- Carol Kane
- Tom Waits
The film written and directed by Jim Jarmusch (Down By Law, Dead Man) is in theaters June 14th.