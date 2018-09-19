WATCH: 'The House with a Clock in Its Walls' Trailer

Ahead of this week's highly anticipated movie review with Big John and Petite Jean, watch the trailer for the film they are reviewing - The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

Starring: Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sunny Suljic and Kyle MacLachlan

Directed By: Eli Roth

Synopsis: In the tradition of Amblin classics where fantastical events occur in the most unexpected places, Jack Black and two-time Academy Award® winner Cate Blanchett star in The House with a Clock in Its Walls, from Amblin Entertainment. The magical adventure tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town’s sleepy façade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.​

Video of The House with a Clock in Its Walls - Official Trailer 2