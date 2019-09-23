Vinnie's List of Top Riffs

September 23, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Musicians Robert Trujillo (L) and James Hetfield of Metallica perform onstage at the Rose Bowl on July 29, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Musicians Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield of Metallica

Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music
Sarah and Vinnie recently talked about a list of the Top Ten Feel Good Metal Riffs... ever and to them, it was a bunk list. They said it was terrible. There were some good ones, but by and large... it was a bunch of junk.
So as they got into talking about it, Vinnie said he would do his own list. It may not be for everyone, but this is what made his list:
 
10. Tool - "Jambi"
 
9. Black Sabbath – "Paranoid"
 
8. Van Halen – "Unchained"
 
7. Slayer - "Angel Of Death"
 
6. Ozzy - "Crazy Train"
 
5. Iron Maiden - "Trooper"
 
4. Pantera - "Cowboys From Hell"
 
3. Megadeth - "Holy Wars"

 
2. Marilyn Manson - "Beautiful People"
 
1. Metallica - "Master Of Puppets"
 
 
Tags: 
Sarah and Vinnie
Vinnie
Top List
List of Riffs