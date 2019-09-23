Vinnie's List of Top Riffs

Sarah and Vinnie recently talked about a list of the Top Ten Feel Good Metal Riffs... ever and to them, it was a bunk list. They said it was terrible. There were some good ones, but by and large... it was a bunch of junk.

So as they got into talking about it, Vinnie said he would do his own list. It may not be for everyone, but this is what made his list:

10. Tool - "Jambi"

Video of TOOL - Jambi (Audio)

9. Black Sabbath – "Paranoid"

Video of Black Sabbath &quot;Paranoid&quot;

8. Van Halen – "Unchained"

Video of Unchained

7. Slayer - "Angel Of Death"

Video of Angel Of Death

6. Ozzy - "Crazy Train"

Video of OZZY OSBOURNE - &quot;Crazy Train&quot;

5. Iron Maiden - "Trooper"

Video of Iron Maiden - The Trooper (Official Video)

4. Pantera - "Cowboys From Hell"

Video of Pantera - Cowboys From Hell (Official Video)

3. Megadeth - "Holy Wars"

Video of Megadeth - Holy Wars...The Punishment Due (Official Music Video)



2. Marilyn Manson - "Beautiful People"

Video of Marilyn Manson - The Beautiful People (Official Video)