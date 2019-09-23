Vinnie's List of Top Riffs
September 23, 2019
Sarah and Vinnie recently talked about a list of the Top Ten Feel Good Metal Riffs... ever and to them, it was a bunk list. They said it was terrible. There were some good ones, but by and large... it was a bunch of junk.
So as they got into talking about it, Vinnie said he would do his own list. It may not be for everyone, but this is what made his list:
10. Tool - "Jambi"
9. Black Sabbath – "Paranoid"
8. Van Halen – "Unchained"
7. Slayer - "Angel Of Death"
6. Ozzy - "Crazy Train"
5. Iron Maiden - "Trooper"
4. Pantera - "Cowboys From Hell"
3. Megadeth - "Holy Wars"
2. Marilyn Manson - "Beautiful People"
1. Metallica - "Master Of Puppets"