Vinnie's 50th Birthday Party Surprise!

Friends, Listeners, Rockstars and Politicians wish Vinnie a Happy Birthday!

April 13, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Vinnie's 50th Birthday Party Surprise

The Sarah and Vinnie crew surprised Vinnie for his 50th birthday and went live from the Hard Rock Cafe on Pier 39!

The extravaganza featured presents for our Birthday boy and roast from our resident comedians, Rudy Ortiz and Scott Capurro. Childhood friends of Vinnie flew in to reunite and tell hilarious stories, while Sarah and sang a heartfelt tune entitled "Vinnie, You're So Old".

Throughout the morning, friends, rockstars and politicians all wished Vinnie a Happy Birthday with personal videos!

Joey Altman of Pier 39, Jonny Moseley, Scott Budman, Alan Rosen of Bananas At Large wish Vinnie a Happy Birthday

Pat Monahan of Train, Aaron Axelson, Jack Dilles the Mayor of Scotts Valley, Jayn, and Michael Franti's Family wish Vinnie a Happy Birthday!

Joe Satriani, Matt Nathanson, Lars Ulrich of Metallica, and California Governor Gavin Newsom wish Vinnie a Happy Birthday!

 

Tags: 
Sarah and Vinnie
Sarah and Vinne Live Video
Joey Altman
Pier 39
Jonny Moseley
Scott Budman
 NBC Bay Area
Alan Rosen
Bananas At Large
Pat Monahan
Train
Aaron Axelson
Jack Dilles
Scotts Valley
Jayn
Michael Franti
Joe Satriani
Matt Nathanson
Lars Ulrich
Metallica
California Governor
Gavin Newsom