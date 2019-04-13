Vinnie's 50th Birthday Party Surprise!

The Sarah and Vinnie crew surprised Vinnie for his 50th birthday and went live from the Hard Rock Cafe on Pier 39!

The extravaganza featured presents for our Birthday boy and roast from our resident comedians, Rudy Ortiz and Scott Capurro. Childhood friends of Vinnie flew in to reunite and tell hilarious stories, while Sarah and sang a heartfelt tune entitled "Vinnie, You're So Old".

Throughout the morning, friends, rockstars and politicians all wished Vinnie a Happy Birthday with personal videos!

Joey Altman of Pier 39, Jonny Moseley, Scott Budman, Alan Rosen of Bananas At Large wish Vinnie a Happy Birthday

Pat Monahan of Train, Aaron Axelson, Jack Dilles the Mayor of Scotts Valley, Jayn, and Michael Franti's Family wish Vinnie a Happy Birthday!

Joe Satriani, Matt Nathanson, Lars Ulrich of Metallica, and California Governor Gavin Newsom wish Vinnie a Happy Birthday!