VIDEO: Ronny Chieng With Sarah And Vinnie

May 3, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Categories: 
Entertainment
Video

Actor and comedian Ronny Chieng from The Daily Show joined Sarah and Vinnie in the studio to talk about comedy, TV, how he got started and more.

Ronny is at Cobb's all weekend.

Tags: 
Ronny Chieng
The Daily Show
Sarah and Vinnie