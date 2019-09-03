VIDEO: Marcus Osborne Reveals His Former Stripper Name

September 3, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Filling in for Sarah, who is out, Marcus Osborne explains why a caller is looking for "Chocolate Thunder," only to reveal Marcus' hidden past. Check out the clip, above.

