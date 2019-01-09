VIDEO: The Doorbell Licker
January 9, 2019
Categories:
Sarah and Vinnie speculate about the Salinas man who was filmed licking a doorbell for 3 hours.
Click here for the surveillance video.
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
18 Jan
Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road Oracle Arena
19 Jan
Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road SAP Center at San Jose
24 Jan
Kelly Clarkson Oracle Arena
02 Feb
Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Half Marathon, 10k & 5k John F. Kennedy Drive
08 Feb
Michael Franti & Spearhead - Stay Human Tour The Fillmore