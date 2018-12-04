First Vegetarians Took Our Meat, And Now Our Words!

Politically correct culture has slowly made its way through many communities--with much of it being understanding changes to the way we speak to abd about each other. In recent years people have come to loathe "Happy Holidays" in place of the singular "Merry Christmas", while "criss-cross applesauce" may be the most hated addition to our vocabulary.

2018 now proves to be a new frontier in the PC world as vegetarians apparently do not like certain phrases that involve animals. "There's more than one way to skin a cat" and "peel a potato"--the choice is yours. Also, don't you dare "let that cat out of the bag" or "beat a dead horse!" Your resolution for 2019 should instead be to "spill the beans" and "feed a fed horse".

How do these sudden changes to many common phrases make you feel? Are we moving in the right direction with transparency or further into a void of 'politically correct' behaivor.