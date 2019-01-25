U.S. Comedian Kevin Barnett Died In Mexican City of Tijuana

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department has confirmed that American comedian Kevin Barnett has died in the Mexican border city of Tijuana.

The department did not give any cause of death and declined to make any further comment out of respect for the family.

On Sunday, Barnett posted an Instagram photo of himself standing on a street in Mexico wearing a poncho he said bought to keep warm.

The entertainment news site E! News reported Barnett died of a hemorrhage due to pancreatitis.

Barnett starred in the Fox sitcom "Rel."

