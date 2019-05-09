Tyra Banks Returns To The Cover of 'Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition'

'America's Next Top Model' creator Tyra Banks is making her return to the pages of Sports Illustrated, including the front cover.

Banks came out of retirement to model in a sexy yellow Andi Bagus string bikini and was photographed by by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. The magazine revealed the cover via Instagram on Wednesday of the annual issue.

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on May 8, 2019 at 6:32am PDT

The multi-talented, former Victoria Secret model shares the cover with USA National Women’s Soccer team star Alex Morgan and Entertainment reporter/model Camille Kostek.

This marks the 45-year-old's third time gracing the front of S.I.'s popular Swimsuit edition. Banks was the first African-American female model to be featured on the cover of both Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition and GQ Magazine in 1996.

"Since Tyra’s first cover in 1996, she’s transformed herself into nothing less than a mogul, a cultural force and a supernova of inspiration and empowerment,” MJ Day, SI Swimsuit Editor tells People Magazine. "She’s kind of the Swimsuit Issue ethos come to life, everything we know this franchise can be."

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition is now available at newsstands.

