VIDEO: Relationship Compatibility in 10 Easy Questions!

A team of divorce lawyers and judges compiled a list of 10 questions that are aimed to save relationships and give the best possible outcome for mariages. The research found two key elements--compatibility and realistic expectations.

These 10 questions are:

Are my partner and I a ‘good fit’?

Do we have a strong basis of friendship?

Do we want the same things in our relationship and out of life?

Are our expectations realistic?

Do we generally see the best in each other?

Do we both work at keeping our relationship vibrant?

Do we both feel we can discuss things freely and raise issues with each other?

Are we both committed to working through hard times?

When we face stressful circumstances would we pull together to get through it?

Do we each have supportive others around us?

Would you add any additional questions? Let us know if this list is helpful for your relationship!