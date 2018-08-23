Movie Review: Bad Times For 'The Happytime Murders'

Possibly the worst movie of the year, if not ever-- The Happytime Murders take place in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, where two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show.

The Happytime Murders stars Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks and Maya Rudolph, and is directed by Jim Henson's son, Brian Henson.