Movie Review: Bad Times For 'The Happytime Murders'

Tommy Igoe and Hooman take turns killing 'The Happytime Murders'!

August 23, 2018
Sarah And Vinnie
The Happytime Murders movie poster

Courtesy of The Jim Henson Company

Possibly the worst movie of the year, if not ever-- The Happytime Murders take place in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, where two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show.

The Happytime Murders stars Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks and Maya Rudolph, and is directed by Jim Henson's son, Brian Henson.

Tags: 
Sarah and Vinnie
Movie Review
The Happytime Murders
Muppet
Jim Henson
Tommy Igoe
Jonny Moseley
Hooman
Film
Critic
Spoiler